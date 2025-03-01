More than two thousand people were left without power in Câmara de Lobos

Last Thursday night there was a blackout in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos that affected several areas.

The Madeira Electricity Company confirmed to DIÁRIO that 2,255 customers were without electricity for more than an hour, with the power being restored at 8:21 pm.

As he explained, at 6:54 pm, at the Vitória 6.6 kV Substation, the 6.6 kV Câmara de Lobos output tripped, due to earth protection. The reason was a faulty cable between PT CL-ECL-002/ Pico do Rato and PT CL-ECL-027/ Centro Cívico”.

From Diário Notícias

