Madeiran driver Bernardo Sousa’s car catches fire in Qatar

Madeiran Bernardo Sousa experienced tense moments in the first race of the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), in Qatar, when his Ford Mustang LMGT3 caught fire in the final straight of the race. The driver managed to park and get out of the vehicle unharmed.

The incident was recorded by on-board cameras, showing Bernardo Sousa managing the situation as the car was consumed by flames.

On social media, the driver thanked the team for their effort and highlighted their performance against adversity. “It’s over! It didn’t go as we wanted, but this is racing!!! I’m very happy with what we did against all odds. Let’s go to Imola” , he wrote.

Watch the video of the moment:

