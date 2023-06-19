Polish television promotes the island of Porto Santo

Polish television “Eska TV” was on the golden island this Monday to film.

The professionals of this Polish station filmed on the beach, in the city center and in other emblematic points of Porto Santo.

The tourism agency Lazer Mar was the company from Porto Santo that transported the entire Polish entourage to the golden island.

The Madeira Promotion Association supported the arrival of the Polish television station “Eska TV”, belonging to the ESKAn.º1 media group in Poland.

The aforementioned television team will be in the Region from the 14th to the 21st of June for filming.

From Diário Notícias

