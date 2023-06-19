Passenger evacuated from Ryanair plane causes hour delay

A passenger was removed, earlier this evening, from a Ryanair plane (flight number FR386), bound for Lisbon.

The discussion between the passenger and the flight attendant took place when boarding was complete and the plane was preparing to take off (departure scheduled for 20:15).

The aircraft still circled the runway, but ended up returning to the base, where three agents removed the passenger from the plane.

The commotion caused a delay of about an hour.

According to the explanation of the cabin master, a change of places was the reason for the incident.

