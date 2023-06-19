Medical emergency forces ship ‘Costa Fortuna’ to turn back

Many of you saw the Costa Fortuna leave and return this evening.

The ship ‘Costa Fortuna’ was forced to return to the port of Funchal, shortly after leaving the pier, due to a medical emergency, found the DIARY with APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

It is not known, for now, if the incident will be related to a passenger or a crew member.

‘Costa Fortuna’ arrived this morning in the Madeiran capital with more than 2,000 people (1,296 passengers and 891 crew). The ship was scheduled to depart at 6 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...