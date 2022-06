Anyone who goes to the beach today or decides to sunbathe has to be extra careful. This is because Madeira and Porto Santo are at very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation, with level 8, the fourth position in an index that includes five risks: low (1/2), moderate (3/4/5), high (6/7), very high (8/9/10) and extreme (+11).

It is recommended to use sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and avoid exposing children to the sun.

From Diário Notícias

