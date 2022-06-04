TRAFFIC AGAIN CHAOTIC IN PICO DO AREEIRO (WITH PHOTOS)

It’s another day of chaos in the Pico do Areeiro area.

The complaints, mainly presented by tourist guides and drivers, which JM has been reporting, are not new and are recurrent, given the extremely conditioned traffic that hinders any movement on those roads.

As can be seen in the images shared, the influx of tourists and light vehicles and buses is evident, causing road traffic to happen very slowly, sometimes even at a standstill. Also complicated and disorderly is the parking in that space, causing discontent among professionals and visitors.

According to a driver at the scene, the chaos is such that the buses don’t know how to maneuver.

