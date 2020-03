The abnormal movement of police officers and vehicles next to Quinta do Sol this morning is causing a great deal of apparatus.

DN Funchal reports that a Dutch tourist, on holiday in Madeira, may be the first infected with coronavirus in the Region.

The JM reiterates that it will only report cases after official confirmation.

This and other cases should be clarified shortly by the Regional Government, at the press conference scheduled for 11 am at Quinta Vigia.

From JM