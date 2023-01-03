FONTE DA AREIA REHABILITATION PROJECT PRESENTED TODAY IN PORTO SANTO

The Fonte da Areia rehabilitation project was presented this afternoon in Porto Santo, with the presence of the President of the Regional Government.

The work includes the recovery of leisure areas, picnic park and pedestrian routes, including access path to the beach.

Fonte da Areia is a geosite, with scientific value – geologically –, but also cultural and social, in particular for the people of Porto Santo, as highlighted by the Presidency.

On the occasion, the mayor of Porto Santo, Nuno Batista, emphasized the sentimental and cultural value of the place for the people of Porto Santo, recognizing the importance of the rehabilitation that should “be started soon”, adds the same source.

The public procurement procedure has started, with the presentation of proposals taking place until the end of January.

The explanation of the work was in charge of the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino.

The contract also provides for a car park next to the road.

The municipality will be in charge of creating a viewpoint overlooking the port of Salemas and Ilhéu da Fonte da Areia.

From Jornal Madeira

