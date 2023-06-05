Thieves use a van to rob pizzeria

They entered the car and loaded the tobacco machine. Then they fled at full speed.

A pizzeria located on Estrada do Garajau, in Caniço, has suffered heavy losses after being the target of a robbery, early this Monday. According to information obtained by JM, the thieves used a open-type vehicle to break and knock down all the glass storefronts of the establishment and thus gain access to its interior. They then loaded the tobacco machine and fled in the same vehicle. Some residents heard the crash, but when they came to the street, the car was gone.

According to the report of a resident, around five in the morning, it was said that three individuals approached the establishment with the vehicle, reversed, smashing the pizzeria.

They quickly carried out the theft, fleeing at high speed. The place has a video surveillance system, so the management must have images that captured the moment of the robbery, showing the entrance of the vehicle and the three individuals.

The damage caused by the robbery is considerable, prompting authorities to launch a full investigation. JM found that a criminal investigation team from the PSP police station in Machico took over the case and already has some evidence that could lead to the capture of the thieves.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...