Jornal Madeira knows that the test for the Covid-19 coronavirus carried out on a patient who was transferred from the Hospital dos Marmeleiros was negative.

As the JM advanced, the employees who were held inside the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça are being informed that they can go home, because the test was negative.

A hospital source assured the newspaper that the woman was transferred to Nuclear Medicine this afternoon and remained in isolation. She was admitted to the Hospital dos Marmeleiros and was transferred to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

Due to the suspicions, all hospital personnel in contact with the patient were waiting for the results of the analyzes.

The same source said that the result was negative, lacking only the ratification of the Ricardo Jorge Institute.