There are 21 new cases of infection to be reported in Madeira. These are 21 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

With 19 more cases recovered reporting the Region accounts for 258 active cases, of which 13 are imported cases and 245 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 11 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (10 people in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19), while 17 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit. , the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias