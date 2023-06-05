THREE FLIGHTS CANCELED TO MADEIRA DUE TO BAD WEATHER

At this time, three flights to Madeira were canceled due to bad weather.

2 flights at the moment are waiting to see if there will be an opportunity to land.

As seen on the Madeira airport website, two Ryanair planes, one from Paris and the other from Londes, were cancelled. The scheduled landing times at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo were at 1:55 pm and 2:45 pm respectively.

The easyJet connection from Porto to Madeira, which would arrive at 2.30 pm, was also cancelled. Which means that the departure of this aircraft from Madeira to Invicta was also cancelled.

With the predicted worsening of weather conditions, there should be more cancellations at the airport throughout the day.

From Jornal Madeira

