Are you joining us?

Best destinations to celebrate the New Year’s Eve,

Vais wants to know the 15 best cities in Europe for

New Year’s Eve. 3 cities are in Portugal with the island of Madeira at the top of the list.

European Best Destinations chose the best New

Year’s Eve in Europe. After a voting process between cities and countries such as Greece, Croatia, England, Ireland, Spain or France, and Portugal is the only country with 3 cities and now receives the seal of European Best Destinations to celebrate New Year.

The tropical climate, the views and the incredible

fireworks show makes Madeira one of the best

places to spend New Year’s Eve in the world! Add to

this the magic of the decorations and lights that

decorate the streets of Funchal and you have an

unforgettable New Year’s Eve package – no wonder

that in Funchal bay you will find many repeaters in

these deals!

Where? : From the deck of your cruise ship or from the port of Funchal, the fireworks is so huge that you can not miss it.

Why? : The famous fireworks display, officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, in 2006, as the largest display of fireworks in the world.

https://www.europeanbestdestinations.com/top/best-destinations-to-celebrate-new-year-s-eve-in-europe/

