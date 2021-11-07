OUTBREAKS ON CRUISES AFFECT STOPS AND DROP PASSENGERS IN FUNCHAL

‘P&O Ventura’ canceled the stopover in Madeira, scheduled for this Sunday, due to an outbreak of covid-19 on board, being held up in the Canary Islands, according to Jornal Madeira.

The ship was scheduled to arrive in Funchal at 8 am tomorrow, leaving at 5 pm.

12 passengers from one of the ships docked yesterday in the port of Funchal were stranded, after testing positive for covid-19. Passengers were taken to a hotel unit that has this protocol with SESARAM.

Another outbreak occurred on another ship, where the 35 positive cases detected on board refused to stay in the Region, opting to comply with confinement on the ship itself, which continued on its journey.

From Jornal Madeira

