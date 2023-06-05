SCHOOLS ASK PARENTS TO PICK UP STUDENTS EARLY

The weather is not nice now with persistent rain for a while now, and the situation is only going to get worse over the next hours and into tomorrow.

Several schools in the Region, including kindergartens and kindergartens, are asking parents to pick up their children from educational establishments earlier, before 6 pm.

The request comes after the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology also made this appeal.

It should be remembered that the guardianship will decide, with the information to be released at 8 pm today, whether or not the schools will be closed tomorrow due to bad weather.

Like this: Like Loading...