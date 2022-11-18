Works affect access and parking at Madeira airport

ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal reveals, through a press release, that as of the 22nd of November works will begin to requalify the accesses to Madeira Airport, which will affect road traffic and access to the car parks.

Access to car parks will also be affected, in a phased manner. ANA advises passengers and visitors who bring or receive passengers to use the indicated alternative car parks or use public transport services, in order to avoid constraints.

To provide additional support to drivers, Madeira Airport will have a dedicated team on site.

Up -to-date information on conditions, at any time, will be available at www.aeroportodamadeira.pt and on the airport’s social networks.

Online reservations for car parks will be temporarily unavailable during these works.

From Diário Notícias

