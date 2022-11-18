Men’s Race returns to the streets of Funchal on the 26th

The Men’s Race is back on the streets of Funchal on the 26th of November, with departure scheduled for 5pm, at the Funchal Cathedral.

The initiative, organized by the Madeira Regional Nucleus of the Portuguese League Against Cancer (NRM-LPCC) and the Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (AARAM), aims to raise awareness among the male population for the prevention of prostate cancer. This is already the 6th edition and has, once again, the support of Astellas Farma.

“With this initiative we intend, once again, to challenge Madeirans, particularly men, to run for their health. It is essential to remember that prevention contributes to an early diagnosis, which is essential for better treatment results, better and longer survival and a lower probability of death, as in all oncological diseases”, says Ricardo Sousa, President of the Madeira Regional Nucleus of the Portuguese League Against Cancer.

From Diário Notícias

