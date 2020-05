Although this is also a hot day in Porto Santo, with a great temperature, but some wind, the beach is far from being full.

On the contrary, there are few people on Porto Santo beach. And those who are on the beach, are strolling.

However, it is very likely that, during the afternoon, when the temperature is lower, as well as the tide, more people will come.

It should be noted that yesterday the ship ‘Lobo Marinho’ brought 700 more people.

From Diário Notícias