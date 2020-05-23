The last update (yesterday) of fire risk in the Madeira Archipelago, as this Saturday, most of the municipalities of Machico, Santa Cruz and Funchal and Porto Santo are also at high risk of fire. All the remaining territory of the island of Madeira with the exception of São Vicente and part of Santana are at moderate risk.

Risk that worsens from tomorrow, Sunday, becoming very high in the municipality of Santa Cruz, except only for mountainous regions, which will continue to be at moderate risk.

The second most serious level of a scale of five, initially planned for Funchal, is now aimed at the neighboring municipality. Funchal, together with Machico and Ponta do Sol and Porto Santo are also considered to be at high risk of fire. In the rest of the territory the risk is moderate.

This same estimate of fire hazard on Madeira Island is maintained for Monday. Porto Santo falls to moderate risk.

