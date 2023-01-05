FAMILY CONTINUES WITH THE SEARCH FOR THE ELDERLY MAN WHO DISAPPEARED IN FUNCHAL THREE WEEKS AGO

Authorities say they are in “diligence” and do not know more, reveals the son-in-law of Emanuel Martins Freitas, 70 years old, who disappeared from home on December 14th.

The incessant search for Funchal, Caniço and Câmara de Lobos continues, but the family still has no news of Emanuel Martins Freitas, 70, who disappeared from his home, located on Estrada Visconde Cacongo, in Santa Maria Maior, on December 14, 2022. Children and other families continue to look everywhere, including several searches on trails and levadas. “There have already been some sightings, some in Caniço and another in Estreito. But when we got there, it wasn’t my father-in-law”, he tells JM.

The authorities revealed to the family that they are still in hopeful but most people don’t know, advances Emanuel Freitas’s son-in-law to JM.

“We’ll keep looking. We’ve even written a letter to the President of the Regional Government, making him aware of this problem, which affects the whole family”, he says.

The family also revealed to JM that they were “obliged” to remove the photographs of Emanuel Freitas that had been scattered throughout the city, as the City Council of Funchal “presented a decree law”. If the photos were not removed, the family would have to “pay a fine”, he added.

Anyone who has information or any sign of the man’s whereabouts, the family asks to contact the PSP or call the numbers 962241220 or 93913883.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...