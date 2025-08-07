AL: “Provisional” suspension of licenses

The executive branch led by Cristina Pedra has decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of local accommodation licenses for six months. The mayor spoke at an extraordinary press conference at Funchal City Hall.

“Local accommodation has advantages and positive results,” said Cristina Pedra, alongside the city’s vice-president, Bruno Pereira, adding, however, that it is an area with “challenges.” Cristina Pedra was referring to areas of the city experiencing strong pressure from local housing and, therefore, requiring regulation, despite the preliminary study being conducted.

“In 2025, there were 3,184 local accommodation registrations at Funchal City Hall,” she argued, referring to an increase of 182%.

CMF says it has no “responsibilities” in the Cortel case.

Furthermore, she stated that the City Council “repudiates” situations like the one involving Cortel. “We have no responsibility in this matter in a private accommodation cooperative,” she stated, making it clear that the purpose of the suspension of AL is to identify the areas where there are more local accommodations and, from there, work on the regulations.

The mayor stated that they have until December, but that does not mean that the regulations cannot be defined before that date.

When asked to comment on the Cortel case and whether it had triggered this decision, she responded that it is a “specific” case, but that it was not the reason for the six-month suspension. Cristina Pedra stated that the city council expects to comment on the Cortel case in two and a half weeks, as it is a confidential process.

The measure is submitted to the Municipal Assembly on September 3.

