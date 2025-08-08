PJ investigates fisherman’s death in Câmara de Lobos

The Judiciary Police are investigating the death of the man whose body was found this morning in Câmara de Lobos Bay.

This is a 54-year-old fisherman, who, according to what was possible to ascertain, was found around 5 am by the master of the vessel who alerted the authorities.

Crew members from the Funchal Lifeboat Station and members of the Funchal Maritime Police Local Command immediately arrived at the scene, collected the body and transported it to the Funchal Port pier, and the Health Delegate issued a death certificate.

After contacting the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and after the Judicial Police’s investigations were completed, the body was transported to the Madeira Legal and Forensic Medical Office, the maritime authority said in a statement, stating that the Maritime Police’s Psychology Office had been activated.

The Local Command of the Funchal Maritime Police took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

