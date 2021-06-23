The Association Ajuda a Feeding Dogs is managing a small space at Vetmedis das Madalenas where some baby cats and dogs are being looked after.

It is in this sense that the association is looking for volunteers who want to help keep that space clean, and the animals that are there medicated.

“If you want to help, please send us a private message,” the association said in a post on social media, in which it recalls that “this is a serious commitment because these animals depend on us.”

The Facebook page is…

https://www.facebook.com/ajudaaalimentarcaes/photos/a.716481185043923/8135418209816813/?type=3