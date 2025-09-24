Organization promotes blackout in Madeira on September 27 to protect endangered seabirds

This coming Saturday, September 27th, between 8 pm and 11 pm, the population of Madeira is invited to turn off the outdoor lighting of homes and buildings, in a symbolic and practical action to protect young seabirds from light pollution. The initiative is promoted by the Portuguese Society for the Study of Birds (SPEA), in partnership with the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), as part of the LIFE Natura@night project.

In a statement, SPEA explains that light pollution is one of the main threats to seabirds making their first flights at this time of year, such as the Madeiran shearwater (Pterodroma madeira) and the Cory’s shearwater (Calonectris borealis). Artificial light can disorient juveniles, causing them to collide, fall into urban areas, or lose their way back to sea.

The blackout, scheduled for September 27th, is aimed specifically at protecting the Cory Shearwater in its potential passageways, which run primarily between Câmara de Lobos and Funchal, and between Santana and Machico. This endemic seabird of Madeira is one of the rarest in Europe and is critically endangered.

As part of this initiative, SPEA also promotes the ‘Noite com Vida’ award, aimed at companies, establishments, or entities that adopt effective practices in reducing outdoor lighting. The award recognizes actions that not only protect biodiversity but also contribute to energy efficiency and community well-being. Those interested in supporting the cause can inform SPEA through an online form .

The blackout is part of the LIFE Natura@night project, co-financed by the European Union’s LIFE program, coordinated by SPEA and developed in partnership with several public and scientific entities from Madeira, the Azores, Spain, and the Canary Islands. The LIFE Freiras project, focused on the conservation of the Madeira nun, is coordinated by the IFCN with the support of SPEA and the XIS Group.

