So yesterday we were on the north coast for some lunch in great sunny weather, and when we returned home, the south was covered in dark heavy low cloud, typical weather for June, which they all the sleepy month with this heavy cloud over the island.

The next week and beyond is not looking much better either. A real mix of cloud and sun, with some showers especially on the north of the island.

A few photos from São Vicente yesterday.

