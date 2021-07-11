First off a huge congratulations to Italy for winning the euro 2020, a long time coming also, but since 1968, and England stay proud you made it to the Final.

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal updated the strong wind warning that is in force, extending it until 18:00 on Monday.

The note signed by Captain José Luís Guerreiro Cardosorecalls that the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere predicts wind from the north/northeast quadrant cool to very fresh, sometimes strong. Visibility is good. The North Coast swell will be northeast, with waves 1.5 to 2 meters high, gradually increasing to 2 to 2.5 meters high. On the South Coast, the waves are from the southern quadrant, between 1 and 1.5 meters high.

In light of this forecast, the Captaincy of Funchal recommends that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the safe harbors.

From Diário Notícias