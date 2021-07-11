  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks again to Harald for this week’s numbers, still pretty good at the moment.

Previous Article‘TERREIRO’ WITH A MAINLY ENGLISH AUDIENCE
Next ArticleCaptaincy extends strong wind warning until late afternoon tomorrow
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Harald/so Reply

    A number of changes have been made to the incidence rate report:
    1) The number of weeks reduced to 5 (current and 4 previous weeks).
    2) The line distance and character size increased.
    3) I searched back to week ending 13 June 2021 and separately recorded “Local” and “Import”.

    The resulting incidence rate is 7.7 – I think this is the lowest we had for a long time.
    It is amazing, and worrying at the same time, to see the weekly changes expressed as a %age relative to the lowest rate (7.7 in week 7-13 June 2021).
    Until now it’s not the imported cases but the local cases that should cause concern.

  2. Antonio Lamas Reply

    Current 7-day incidence rate in Mallorca: 169

    Current 7-day incidence rate in Canary Islands: 130

    Only Harald and RKI think % changes are any relevant in this case. Probably went together in same school.

    The numbers are growing exponentially in every south Europe holiday hotspots: Algarve, Southern Spain, Canaries, Balearic, Greek Islands, Malta, Cyprus. But they are stable in Madeira. Of all these, Madeira is kept in a “high incidence area” by the corrupt German Govt. Investigate how many members of the corrupt German govt have been on holidays in Mallorca in the past two weeks and you’ll see I am right. When Germans can finally travel to Madeira they will all be locked down in their apartments by their own government because they allowed travelling to high incidence areas in Europe to serve their own wallets.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: