Six flights to and from Madeira canceled this morning

The night was anything but calm at Madeira Airport. This morning, six flights arriving and departing from the runway in Santa Cruz were cancelled. The strong wind with gusts of up to 65 km/h is at the origin of the constraints.

Air links operated by TAP and Azores Airlines, from Lisbon and Ponta Delgada, respectively, were affected. The aircraft were expected to arrive in Madeira at the beginning of the morning and depart hours later for their origin, which did not happen.

From Diário Notícias

Today should be a much better and calmer day.