Quinta da Moscadinha, a company based in Camacha, received a gold medal for the cider it produces, according to businessman Márcio Nóbrega.

But he also received bronze. The gold went to Quinta da Moscadinha Sparkling Aged Cider. Bronze went to Sparkling Natural Cider.

“It’s a huge achievement for a cider like ours, which was born so recently and which aims to recover a tradition that is so much ours”, considers Márcio Nóbrega, referring that Madeira has the best cider in the world.

