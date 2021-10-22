Cider production in Madeira more than quintupled in the last year

Cider production at the Sidraria de Santo António da Serra has more than quintupled in the last year. In the first year of activity, in the 2020/21 campaign, the small industrial unit received 12,350 kg of apples, which yielded 6,185 liters of cider. In the 2021/22 campaign, the only cider factory in the Region so far produced 32,400 liters of cider from the 51,660 kg of apples delivered.

Data revealed during the visit, this morning, by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, to the Sidraria de Santo António da Serra, located in the Civic Center of that parish in the municipality of Machico.

From Diário Notícias

