The Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change will, from tomorrow, March 16, close, for an indefinite period, some services, namely those under the supervision of the Forestry and Conservation Institute of. Nature (IFCN), namely: Jardim Botânico and Quinta Jardins do Imperador, in Funchal, and Casa das Queimadas, in Santana.

The Regional Secretariat also recalls the recommendation to citizens to only go to services for absolutely urgent reasons.

Thus, it suggests that the use of non-face-to-face channels for the provision of public services be privileged, by citizens and companies, using, in particular, internet portals, which provide public services electronically, and telephone contacts.

From JM