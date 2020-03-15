The decision of Madeira and the Azores to place all passengers arriving in the quarantined islands was made without the consent of the Government of the Republic.

The JM knows that the Region’s request for the cessation of air connections with the countries affected by the coronavirus referred by the WHO was left unanswered. That is why Miguel Albuquerque, as well as his Azorean counterpart Vasco Cordeiro, chose to quarantine everyone who arrives on the islands after midnight this Sunday.

Graça Freitas, director-general of Health, has already acknowledged that the State is analyzing this decision. “The Azores and Madeira made a decision in their governments that is being analyzed centrally and we will not make any further comments, because the Azores and Madeira are national territory and are bound by the rules of the international health regulation”

From JM