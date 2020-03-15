The Regional Government is making the procedures that its customers will have to follow to the hotels of Madeira reach, through the state of alert in which the Region is.

“They have to fulfill the mandatory quarantine period, that is, stay in the room, without leaving, for 14 days”.

“They are responsible for the additional costs and will be a crime if they do not obey” with a fine or possible prison.

Also “a minimum service (change of bed clothes) to be defined by IASAÚDE will be done”.

From JM

This raises more questions though.

Who will be checking on this.?

If passengers are coming to stay in hotels which I think will be very few now, what about the person who collects them from the airport and others at the hotel they will have contact with.?

If a passenger is coming here to stay in an AL apartment or villa, what about the taxi driver or hire car representative they have been in contact with.?

Also these people coming home or to stay in rented accommodation will need to buy food etc, so could already be spreading the virus before they self isolate?

So many unanswered questions.

If anyone coming in and is going through the quarantine period, please let us know how this is being put in place.