If the situation gets out of hand in mainland Portugal, the president of the Regional Government admits to backing down and re-demanding PCR tests at the airport.

Miguel Albuquerque says he has 15 days to assess the new measures announced last Monday and he confided that he has no problem in backing down.

The president of the Regional Government of Madeira said today that he has set the 1st of July to end the PCR tests and that he still has two weeks “to make an assessment of the situation”, that is, to decide whether or not to “keep this measure “.

Madeira only requires a quick test on arrival, from July 1st.

The Regional Government no longer requires the PCR test as authorized to enter Madeira or Porto Santo, as well as for inter-island travel.

“If the situation gets out of hand in mainland Portugal or Europe there may be a change. Let’s see. We have 15 days to make an assessment and everything is going well. There is no reason not to be optimistic, but what is happening in Lisbon is worrying”, he said, adding later. “If there is an external situation that poses a threat, we keep the PCRs,” he stressed.

From Diário Notícias