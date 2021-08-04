The Region now has 27 new cases of covid-19 and records 15 recoveries from the disease.

These are 8 imported cases (4 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 2 from Switzerland, 1 from the United Kingdom and 1 from Brazil) and 19 cases of local transmission.

There are 239 active cases, of which 92 are imported cases and 147 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, the Regional Directorate of Health points out that 6 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 66 people are in isolation in a unit dedicated hotel company, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.