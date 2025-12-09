More than 6km of traffic on expressway

Traffic is restricted this Tuesday on the stretch between Rotunda da Cancela and Eiras, in the Camacha-Cancela direction, due to the high volume of car traffic.

According to the InfoVias app, there is a long line of vehicles between kilometers 0 and 0.6, corresponding to a traffic jam of approximately 0.6 kilometers.

There are also significant traffic constraints on the Caniço–Porto Novo section, in the Machico–Ribeira Brava direction, where heavy traffic is causing a queue between kilometers 26 and 21, extending for approximately 6 kilometers.

Special caution is advised on the road due to the rain, which makes the road surface slippery. In some areas there is also fog, which reduces visibility, so cautious driving is recommended, with moderate speed and increased safety distances.

