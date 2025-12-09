First flight of day unable to land

First flight of day unable to landTobi Hughes·9th December 2025Madeira News The first flight from Porto with easyjet has been unable to land, the flight now for some reason is diverting to Faro. The rain is certainly heavy, and gusting winds, which is likely to cause a lot more problems today. Munchies bar this morning. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related