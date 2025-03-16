Walking trails closed in Madeira due to bad weather

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) announced the closure of all classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, under its management, starting tomorrow, Monday, March 17, due to the weather alerts issued for the archipelago.

According to the institute, “while the alerts remain in place, the classified walking trails will remain closed, for safety reasons”.

Furthermore, the IFCN reported that “Quinta do Santo da Serra and the Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will be closed”.

The entity recommends that the population follow the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and avoid risky behavior.

From Jornal Madeira

