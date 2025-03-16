Pig on the expressway surprises drivers in Madeira

This Sunday morning, a pig was “caught” walking in the middle of the Via Rápida, in Machico.

The animal was seen in the direction of Funchal – Machico, in the Queimada tunnel, and quickly caught the attention of motorists. According to witnesses, the pig appeared to be disoriented, forcing drivers to reduce speed and even stop their vehicles to avoid accidents.

Via Litoral was mobilized and company personnel went to the site to restrain the animal, ensure its safe removal and restore normal vehicle traffic.

There is no record of accidents resulting from the situation.

