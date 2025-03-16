Café do Teatro complains about public tender in Calheta

If things cant be done fairly then the next owners dont deseve our money, a place to avoid for the next 5 years. Probably a friend of a friend in the Camara….

The Café do Teatro Group, which has been in charge of operating one of the bars on Calheta beach for over 15 years, expressed its indignation regarding the public tender process carried out by the local authority, which dictated the change in the management of the space.

According to the group, “there was no consideration” on the part of the City Council in informing them about the opening of the competition, which took place in mid-December 2024. It was only on January 16, 2025 that the company claims to have become aware of the competition, classifying the situation as “regrettable”, especially considering that “everything was given and done” for the development of the municipality throughout this period.

“We are not afraid of entering competitions… it is part of this business life and it is the most correct way”, can be read in the publication on the group’s social networks, where it is also highlighted that, if they had been informed in time, “the result would have been very different”.

“Only lose like this, in this way,” the company commented ironically.

Nevertheless, the Café do Teatro Group wished the new company that will take over the space, the winner of the competition, “the best of luck” for the next five years of management, leaving, however, the promise that, in 2030, “they will return home”.

