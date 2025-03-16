Unsettled Weather Will Continue

Madeira 18-20 March

From the end of Tuesday morning, a new aggravation is expected with the approaching of another depression, it will probably be named Martinho, this period will be between Tuesday and Thursday, with Wednesday forecasted with the greatest instability, periods of periodically heavy rain expected, strong southwest wind and turmoil Northwest maritime also strong.

On Thursday there is also the possibility of snow in the highest points of the island.

Friday 21st looks promising for a nice day, before it turns unsettled yet again, and I think will be unsettled on and off for the rest of the month.

It could be the wettest month Madeira has had for a long time, and temperatures have not been that great either, especially for the higher areas.

Sea agitation will also still be an issue, leading to more cancelled ferry trips I believe.

