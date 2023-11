Porto Santo Line informs that the trip this afternoon, November 20th, between Porto Santo and Funchal will undergo changes.

The reasons are related to the “intensity and quadrant of the wind that is felt in the port of Funchal and which can jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship”.

Departure was scheduled for 6 pm, but will be postponed to 7:30 pm. “Tickets will be rescheduled for the new time automatically”, highlights Porto Santo Line.

From Diário Notícias

