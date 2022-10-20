91 RESCUE OPERATIONS WERE CARRIED OUT IN THE MOUNTAINS BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER

By the end of September, 91 rescue operations had been carried out in the region’s mountains. According to the figures presented today by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, the year 2022 should tend to be the year that will register the most accidents in levadas and paths in RAM, since there are records in the Regional Command Operations for Relief ( CROS).

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection was present this morning at the opening ceremony of the course on “Training for Salvador-Recuperator-Search and Rescue on Land” (SAR), which will provide members of the heliported team with various skills for search and rescue in the mountains of RAM.

At the time, the official revealed that 91 rescue operations had already been carried out in the mountains, until the end of September, a number that is already the highest in recent years, with another quarter still to be completed to end the year. In the last three years, the numbers presented by Pedro Ramos are almost triple those recorded in 2020 and almost double those recorded in 2021. Compared to the previous year, by September, more than 35% of accidents recorded throughout the year had already been recorded for 2021.

Comparing with previous years, the 91 accidents and search and rescue operations in the mountains until September 30 are six fewer of the 97 registered in 2017, 11 less (2018) and one less (2019), these were the years before the pandemic. .

During the pandemic, due to circulation limitations, rescues fell by half, with 38 accidents in levadas and paths recorded in 2020 and 67 in 2021. Since there are records in the Regional Civil Protection Service, if the evolution of these occurrences, we may be facing the fact that 2022 will be the worst year in terms of accidents recorded in the mountains of RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...