Madeira Operational Command will carry out an exercise with ‘drones’ in November

On the 15th, 16th and 17th of November, the skies of the Autonomous Region of Madeira will be the scene of a military exercise with ‘drones’, advanced this Thursday, 20 October, the Operational Commander of Madeira, Major General Rui Tendeiro.

The main base will be on the island of Porto Santo and the missions will take place on the island of Madeira and the Desertas islands. The runway at Porto Santo Airport will be closed during the landing and take-off of the “higher capacity” drones, while operations at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo will have no interference, as the missions will take place on the Southwest Coast. of the island, in municipalities far from the area, assured Major General Rui Tendeiro.

Simulations of surveillance, reconnaissance and civil protection support missions will be carried out.

Also in November, the Madeira Operational Command will promote an exercise with civilian and military drones. In the same month there will be a joint exercise with the Spanish Air Force, in Salamanca, where Madeiran ‘drone’ pilots and elements of the Regional Agency for the Development of Research, Technology and Innovation (ARDITI) should be present, to present the ‘Atlântica Drones’.

From Diário Notícias

