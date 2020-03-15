Miguel Albuquerque guarantees that he only waits until tomorrow for a response from the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, about the request to close Madeira airport. “We will reevaluate until tomorrow”, he assures, indicating that there is no time to lose.

“I have 100 people in quarantine monitoring, we cannot wait any longer and our resources are limited,” he warned.

“EITHER CLOSE THE BORDERS OR THE VIRUS WILL SPREAD”, GUARANTEES ALBUQUERQUE.

The “safeguarding of public health supersedes freedom of movement”, affirms the President of the Regional Government, who guarantees that he respects the Constitution, but closing airports “is the only way to contain the virus”.

He added that they will wait for a response from the Government of the Republic on the closure of airports “until tomorrow”.