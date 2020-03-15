Through a communiqué, the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) has just announced that it carried out between Friday and Sunday a joint operation with the PSP to monitor compliance with the obligations to close night spaces.

As a result of this action, ARAE concluded that there was compliance by about 90% of the establishments and those that were open complied with the closure order.

Today, the ARAE operation was carried out in order to verify compliance by commercial establishments, restaurants and beverages, the obligation to reduce the capacity by half inside and on the terraces, in view of the publication of the new obligations published yesterday in JORAM.