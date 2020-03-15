Summary of today’s press conference – Sunday, March 15 – 7:00 pm

– Request that was made to the central government on the cessation of flights from countries with active transmission, has still not been answered;

– Urgent request to the president of the republic to approve the “closing” of Madeira’s airports, where you can only travel with some restrictions;

– From tomorrow 16 March, new measures in public service looking at a 50% cut

– 0 positive cases of covid19 and with 2 suspected cases active in Madeira;

– Flight Operators are taking the necessary measures to pick up their passengers from Madeira;

“Safeguarding public health supersedes freedom of movement”.

