The administrator of the Pestana Group, Paulo Prada, has just denied the news advanced by Antena 1 Madeira that the largest Portuguese hotel group led by Madeira businessman Dionísio Pestana would temporarily close 12 hotels in Madeira and Porto Santo.

Paulo Prada says that he “did not speak to anyone” and refutes the information advanced in the regional news of Antena 1, clarifying that he is not even aware of the situation.

All sounds a bit suspicious to me, with no tourists coming to the island what else can they do.?