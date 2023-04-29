Thousands of children build ‘Wall of Hope’ in Funchal

Children are the protagonists of this Saturday morning, in Praça do Município, in Funchal, where they participate in a lively way in the traditional construction of the ‘Wall of Hope’, one of the most cherished and participated moments of the Madeira Flower Festival.

After the children’s procession, which passed through some of the main arteries of the city, the tradition is now fulfilled with the construction ceremony of a wall of flowers deposited by the hands of thousands of boys and girls, in a sign of hope and belief for a better world.

Once the flowers have been deposited, it is time for young and old alike to keep their eyes fixed on the sky with the also usual release of white pigeons, another symbolic moment that represents the desire for peace in the times we live in.

To end a morning full of colors and animation, there is also space for a children’s show, with choirs and theaters.

For tomorrow, at 4.30 pm, the most outstanding moment of the Madeira Flower Festival is reserved, in which 13 groups with more than a thousand extras will parade in the allegorical procession of the Flower, under the theme ‘Madeira, island in bloom’, giving thus continuing this festival which runs until the 21st of May.

Like this: Like Loading...